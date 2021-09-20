September is a very positive month at Senior Solutions

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Senior Solutions announces upcoming programs and events.

Become a Tai Chi Instructor

On Thursday, Nov. 4 and Friday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., join Anne Bower and Laurie Knauer, authorized trainers of Tai Chi Vermont, Inc., to become a Fall Prevention Tai Chi Level One instructor.

Tai Chi Vermont welcomes you to become an instructor of Fall Prevention Tai Chi (FPTC), a rewarding experience that helps not only those you teach but yourself as well. FPTC’s benefits include improved balance, coordination, flexibility, focus, memory, and mindfulness. Those who practice frequently often find their sleep, blood sugar levels, and blood pressure improve too.

The Level One workshop consists of two full days where we practice the Level One movements, along with the fundamental exercises that are part of each class. We consider safety issues and ways to adapt movements for people’s limitations. We also give a lot of attention to teaching safely and effectively, using role-playing to practice teaching.

The workshop will be held at Neighborhood Connections’ The Meeting Place, 5720 Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry. For more information, please contact Wendi Germain, Nutrition and Wellness Director at Senior Solutions, at 802-755-7295.

News from our 3Squares Outreach Specialist Thom Simmons

The Farm Share Program allows those at 185% FPL and lower – same as 3SquaresVT limits – to purchase weekly Farm Shares in a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) format at 50% of the regular cost through a subsidy from the Northeast Organic Farmers Association. Twenty-five farms participate throughout our service area, from Massachusetts to Thetford, Vt. Applications are short and can be done in paper or online, and are due by Sept. 30 for the fall to early spring period. For more information, go to https://nofavt.org/farmshare/applicant.

Upcoming BCTV interview with Leah Gessner of Guilford Cares

We are starting a series of interviews with our friends at the Community Cares Groups throughout Windham and Windsor counties. Check www.seniorsolutionsvt.org for the latest in YouTube interviews of “Keeping Up with Senior Solutions” on Brattleboro Community television. You can review the many programs we have recorded on various topics.

Respite Care Volunteer Recruitment

Aging in place has become a way of life for many older Vermonters, whose supervision and care become the responsibility of family members. Often, a spouse acts as sole caregiver. We receive many calls from caregivers asking for a volunteer who can spend time with their loved one so they can run errands or attend to other needs. Some just need some quiet time for themselves and a chance to rest.

Would you like to provide companionship and bring pleasure to those aging in place? Are you interested in taking on the level of responsibility to commit a block of time so caregivers can recharge and take some time for themselves? If so, we will provide you with award-winning comprehensive training and all the tools and support you will need for a successful outcome.

For more information, please contact Vicki Mastroianni at 802-376-3388 or vmastroianni@seniorsolutionsvt.org.

Virtual Senior Solutions Annual Meeting

On Oct. 27, 2021, we are holding our annual meeting via Zoom. In advance we are requesting that community members nominate “Successful Aging” candidates. Please go to our website where you can download the Nomination Form: www.seniorsolutionsvt.org/2021/09/nominees-needed-for-successful-aging-award-2021.

Nothing makes us happier than being able to recognize and honor individuals who have been able to flourish and enjoy the aging process. Vermont is full of productive, helpful, loving, and engaging older individuals. Many of them have overcome health issues and some have even continued to serve on ski patrols. Others have contributed to the welfare of people in various ways in their local communities. The stories are so inspiring! We want all Vermonters to be valued for themselves and for how they have enriched our society. Help us connect and showcase these examples of what being a Vermonter is all about!

“Matter of Balance” Virtual Training Sessions

Senior Solutions and Green Mountain RSVP are collaborating to offer the “A Matter of Balance” program. GMRSVP volunteers will facilitate the virtual training designed to reduce the fear of falling for older adults. Participants will learn to evaluate fall risks and make personal and environmental changes to reduce them at home and in public settings. Learning simple exercises to improve strength and balance will help participants increase their activity and reduce the risk of falling.

Training sessions will meet via Zoom Monday and Friday mornings from 9-11 a.m., beginning Oct. 15 and ending Nov. 8. A participant workbook is provided. For more information and details on this free program, contact Wendi Germain at 802-755-7295.