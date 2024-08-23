SEON building and crew leadership training

NEWFANE, Vt. – The Sustainable Energy Outreach Network (SEON) is thrilled to announce two essential training courses this September, designed to elevate the skills of builders and crew leaders alike. These trainings offer a unique opportunity to gain critical knowledge and leadership skills that will set you apart in the ever-evolving construction industry. The trainings will be held at WW Building Supply, 551 Vermont Route 30, Newfane, Vt.

The two-part “Basics of High-Performance Building” training will be held on two Tuesdays, Sept. 17 and Sept. 24, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. As the demand for energy-efficient and high-performance buildings continues to rise, SEON’s “Basics of High-Performance Building” course provides the foundational knowledge needed to meet these demands head-on. Over two engaging sessions, participants will delve into the science of building, exploring the principles of heat, moisture, and air transfer. This course is crucial for builders looking to advance their careers, achieve professional recognition, and contribute to climate crisis mitigation through smarter building practices. Participants will gain a competitive edge with a deep understanding of high-performance building science, enhance their reputation and be acknowledged by leading construction and architectural firms, and experience the practical applications of building assessment tools and techniques.

The two-part “Crew Leadership Development – Mentoring Skills to Develop and Retain a Workforce” training will be held on two Wednesdays, Sept. 18 and Sept. 24, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Leadership is more than managing; it’s about inspiring and mentoring your team to achieve their best. SEON’s “Crew Leadership Development” course is designed to equip crew leaders with the mentoring skills necessary to foster a motivated and cohesive workforce. Over two comprehensive sessions, participants will learn to navigate the challenges of leadership, from providing constructive feedback, to cultivating a culture of respect and continuous learning. Participants will learn to lead with authenticity and adapt their style to meet the needs of their team, develop mentoring skills that increase job satisfaction and reduce turnover, and create an inclusive environment that respects diversity and encourages growth.

These trainings are not just an opportunity to learn – they’re an investment in your future. Spaces are limited, so don’t miss your chance to enhance your skills and make a lasting impact on your career and the environment.

The cost of these trainings is discounted for SEON members. Register today at www.buildingscience.org/training.