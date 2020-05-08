Senior Solutions’ Virtual Medicare Boot Camp

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Senior Solutions’ Medicare Boot Camp will be held virtually on Zoom, May 14, from 1-3 p.m. Anyone becoming eligible for Medicare or helping someone who is becoming eligible will want to learn all about Medicare from this class. There is no charge. To register, call 802-885-2669 and sign up. Once you register, you will receive instructions on how and when to get into the course. You need an email address to receive the directions to access the Zoom meeting. Find more information about Senior Solutions at www.seniorsolutionsvt.org.