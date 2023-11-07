Senior Solutions Veterans Day observance

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Nov. 9, two days before Veterans Day, Senior Solutions is holding a reception in its office at 38 Pleasant Street, Springfield, Vt., from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. We want to honor those who have served our country in the armed forces. All veterans are invited to attend with family members. We will be recognizing your service and continued dedication to your communities and each other. Please come share a buffet lunch and companionship with us during this very important and meaningful week.