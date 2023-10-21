Senior Solutions updates

REGION – Senior Solutions would like to share its recent updates and goings on in the area with the community.

Medicare Open Enrollment

Medicare Open Enrollment has officially started for those who are on a plan. It is the time to review your plan and make sure you know about any changes in Medicare coverages and costs so you can make an adjustment if you need to. You will want to know if the plan you are signed up for is currently filling your health situation needs and your budget. Often, we sign up for programs and then forget about them. So, between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7, you have the opportunity to review your Medicare plan and make changes if needed. Also, if you make a change, make sure you pay the adjusted premium before the end of December, so it can be activated as of Jan. 1.

Flu Shots

Flu Shots are available by appointment at the Ottauquechee Health Center. Call 802-857-3030 to make an appointment. The dates these appointments are available are Wednesdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m., and on two Saturdays, Nov. 18, and Dec. 16, from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Call and book your appointment. Also, Smilin’ Steve at the Ottauquechee Pharmacy offers flu shots Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., call there at 802-332-0015 for details.

Food and Fuel Outreach Teams coming to your area

Our Senior Solutions nutrition and wellness outreach teams are out and about spreading the word about the many benefits older Vermonters can access. At this time of year, it is important to find out if you can benefit from Vermont’s seasonal fuel assistance program (LIHEAP). This program can help pay for part of your home heating costs. You may be eligible if your gross household income is equal to or less than 185% of the federal poverty level. This is based on household size. Bring your account numbers from both your fuel dealer and electric company with you to the following locations on the dates below:

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the Townshend Library in Townshend.

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., at the West Townshend Country Store in West Townshend.

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the Bellows Falls Senior Center in Bellows Falls.

Please go to our website at www.seniorsolutionsvt.org for additional dates and locations, to learn more, and to get an application. No matter whether your fuel source is oil, propane, natural gas, wood, kerosene, or electric, we can assist you in applying for this important benefit as soon as possible. If you do not have access to the internet, you may call our help line at 802-885-2669 for information and application assistance.

Annual Meeting Save the Date

Senior Solutions’ Annual Meeting is going to be held on Nov. 29. We are looking for nominations for the Successful Aging Awards. Do you know an older Vermonter who is over 80, and has been contributing in ways that increase the wellbeing of your community? Many of our volunteers are in that age bracket. Every community has people who are always helping, and are shining examples of enjoying a productive life. We want to shine a light on them and celebrate them. We will be posting a nomination form on our website soon. Alternatively, you may write a letter of recommendation to us at: Senior Solutions, 38 Pleasant Street, Springfield, VT 05156.