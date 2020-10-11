Senior Solutions to host virtual annual meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The leaves are changing and falling. This is Vermont’s signal that the heating season is heading our way. If you are 60 or older, please call our help line at 802-885-2669 to see if you qualify for the Fuel Assistance program. As the Southeastern Vermont Council on Aging, Senior Solutions has many benefit programs through the National Council on Aging that are funded through the Older Americans Act.

On Oct. 28, Senior Solutions is having its virtual annual meeting. We are having a great panel of presenters, including Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of Vermont’s Department of Health; Sean Londergan, Vermont’s long-term care ombudsman, and Phil Kolling, executive director of Vermont’s AmeriCorps VISTA programs. Please call our help line to RSVP and give your email address so we can send you the link to the meeting. Join our community partners, staff, Advisory Council, Board Members, friends, volunteers, and special guests.

Medicare Open Enrollment Period is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Save money and get the best coverage; it is worth taking time to compare. We can help you compare your current Medicare health or drug plan with other Medicare plan choices. We can help you sign up for a new plan. We will help you avoid high-pressure sales tactics. Call Senior Solutions’ help line at 802-885-2669 or 866-673-8376 for assistance. Go to www.seniorsolutionsvt.org or the BCTV series of programs, which include our Medicare Update Show, at www.brattleborotv.org/keeping-senior-solutions.

Here at Senior Solutions, we are lucky to have engaged a wonderful human resources consultant, Beverly Widger. With 25 years of extensive experience, she has brought our organization an amazing amount of knowledge in nonprofit human resource management. As the former chief human resources officer at Mascoma Bank, Bev has been providing leadership and guidance with recruiting, talent management, HR audits, policy development, training, and other award-winning HR practices. Her professional accomplishments are diverse and outstanding. Bev has been recognized with awards for her many contributions to the human resources profession in both Vermont and New Hampshire. Bev enjoys many interests and volunteer activities and time with her family. We are very happy that Bev has joined our organization.

Please like our Facebook page and check our Instagram and Twitter.