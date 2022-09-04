Senior Solutions thanks SRCC

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Many thanks to our community partner, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, who held the August Mixer at the Springfield office of Senior Solutions at 38 Pleasant St., Springfield, VT 05156. It gave our office a chance to showcase the range of services and resources that we provide at no cost to aging Vermonters in southeastern Vermont. Connecting with our community and sharing the s’mores bar together was a part of the fun.

Remember to call our HelpLine at 1-802-885-2669 with referrals and questions and check our website at www.seniorsolutionsvt.org for information and resources. As the official Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, we serve adults age 60 and older or disabled at no cost to the individuals.