REGION – The Senior Solutions Fuel Assistance Outreach Team will be available at the following locations on the following days:
Thursday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wilmington Old Firehouse
Friday, Sept. 23, 1– 3:30 p.m., Putney Food Shelf
Monday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Hartford (WRJ) Library
Tuesday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Reading Town Hall
Tuesday, Sept. 27, 1–3 p.m., Hartland Library
Thursday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Bellows Falls Senior Center
Thursday, Sept. 29, 5:30– 6:30 p.m., Windsor Food Shelf/Trinity Church
Wednesday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Bellows Falls Senior Center
Tuesday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wardsboro Library
Wednesday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Black River Good Neighbors/Ludlow
Thursday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Old Firehouse
Thursday, Oct. 13, 2–4 p.m., Weathersfield Food Pantry
Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Marlboro Community Center
Monday, Oct. 17, 3–5 p.m., Tunnel Street Apts., Readsboro
Tuesday, Oct. 18, 5:30– 6:30 p.m., Windsor Food Shelf/Trinity Church
Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Windsor Food Shelf/Trinity Church
Thursday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Whitingham Municipal Center Friday, Oct. 21, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Halifax Community Hall
Friday, Oct. 21, 3–5 p.m., Town Hall, East Dover
Thursday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wilmington Old Firehouse.
If you were not able to go get to any of these places, please call Thom at 802-797-4532. Remember, first go to these locations since Thom and Suzanne are so booked for the coming month. Going to these sites will be the most efficient and easiest way to apply for Fuel Assistance (LIHEAP). Many thanks to both of Thom and Suzanne for arranging all these meeting places.