REGION – The Senior Solutions Fuel Assistance Outreach Team will be available at the following locations on the following days:

Thursday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wilmington Old Firehouse

Friday, Sept. 23, 1– 3:30 p.m., Putney Food Shelf

Monday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Hartford (WRJ) Library

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Reading Town Hall

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 1–3 p.m., Hartland Library

Thursday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Bellows Falls Senior Center

Thursday, Sept. 29, 5:30– 6:30 p.m., Windsor Food Shelf/Trinity Church

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Bellows Falls Senior Center

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wardsboro Library

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Black River Good Neighbors/Ludlow

Thursday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Old Firehouse

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2–4 p.m., Weathersfield Food Pantry

Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Marlboro Community Center

Monday, Oct. 17, 3–5 p.m., Tunnel Street Apts., Readsboro

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 5:30– 6:30 p.m., Windsor Food Shelf/Trinity Church

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Windsor Food Shelf/Trinity Church

Thursday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Whitingham Municipal Center Friday, Oct. 21, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Halifax Community Hall

Friday, Oct. 21, 3–5 p.m., Town Hall, East Dover

Thursday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wilmington Old Firehouse.

If you were not able to go get to any of these places, please call Thom at 802-797-4532. Remember, first go to these locations since Thom and Suzanne are so booked for the coming month. Going to these sites will be the most efficient and easiest way to apply for Fuel Assistance (LIHEAP). Many thanks to both of Thom and Suzanne for arranging all these meeting places.