Senior Solutions flood updates

REGION – By noon on Tuesday, it was abundantly clear that the record-breaking rainfall that had washed out roads, kept people stranded in their homes, and flooded our villages, would mean that nearly 250 Meals on Wheels recipients in southeastern Vermont would not receive the food they depend on.

With our highways and many local roads damaged or closed, the prospects of resuming meal deliveries anytime soon seemed extremely doubtful. By just two days later – through the heroic efforts of community organizations, emergency responders, and town officials – meal deliveries had been restored to all but a handful of recipients.

In the past three days we have heard stories of care and compassion – of pharmacies working to refill prescriptions for evacuees, farmers’ markets and grocery stores donating food to senior centers and other local meal sites, meal sites ramping up production to feed hard-hit areas, and deliveries being made by emergency workers on ATVs. Local healthcare organizations have expedited requests for financial assistance, town offices and fire departments have been collecting donations of cleaning supplies and other needed items, and neighbors are helping neighbors pump out basements and dig out homes.

Those of us at Senior Solutions, the area agency on aging in southeastern Vermont, extend enormous gratitude to the workers and volunteers who continue to work long hours to ensure that our neighbors are safe and having their needs met during this unprecedented disaster.

We count ourselves as extremely fortunate to be able to work with our community partners for the benefit of Vermonters, particularly those with the greatest needs.

We are in constant communication with our meal site partners, community organizations, and state agencies to receive timely updates on the areas of greatest need, and the resources available.

Our offices in Brattleboro, Springfield, and Windsor are fully staffed, our HelpLine at 866-673-8376 or 802-885-2669 is active as an important resource, and our Springfield office is open for walk-in assistance. Our case managers have reached out to all their clients, and we have been in touch with town officials to confirm that our clients are safe.

The State of Vermont has various organizations and government agencies working tirelessly to provide aid and assistance to those in need. Use the websites below to access key state resources.

Senior Solutions will continue to extend support as we work together to reach Vermonters in need.