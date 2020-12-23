Senior Solutions community news

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Senior Solutions understands the effect that holidays can have on many lonely people. To help connect our generations we worked with the elementary school in Windsor where the children put their greetings in pictures, messages, and handwritten cards that have been mailed to over 100 of our Visitor Program participants. We thank the teachers who made this possible! And most importantly we thank the children who wanted to include these older Vermonters in their holiday celebrations. Doing this program in between Hanukkah and Christmas will become a yearly event. It may not seem like a big deal, but when you live alone and far from family members, receiving such a message can mean quite a lot! We hope the recipients feel the love.

Brattleboro Community Television recently recognized Senior Solutions’ Community Relations Director Joann Erenhouse with its annual award for producing the best nonprofit community TV show. Joann joined BCTV in 2018 with the goal of creating a show that would provide important information to aging Vermonters. Since then, she and her co-host, outreach specialist Jim Collins, have been airing a monthly studio show titled, “Keeping Up with Senior Solutions.” So far, the 12 episodes in the series have featured guest experts on topics such as advanced directives, dementia, Medicare, benefits, mail-in voting, and Reiki. Go to www.brattleborotv.org/news/bctv-news/bctv-2020-producer-awards to see the awards show. You can see many of the previous programs at www.seniorsolutionsvt.com.

Please call our Help Line at 802-885-2669 for advice and help with National Council on Aging Benefits, 3SquareVT assistance, health insurance, fuel assistance, loneliness, wellness programs, and more. We are here for you, and we do not charge to help. We serve Vermont adults who are over 60 or disabled in Windsor and Windham counties.