Senior Solutions announces new hires

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Senior Solutions is pleased to announce our new hires. Kevin Golden joined us as the executive assistant Thursday, July 22. Most recently, Kevin worked as a donor relations officer at Dartmouth College. His prior experience in Washington, D.C., included positions with Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and Emmaus Services for the Aging as a Resource Development Associate. Kevin is a graduate of Georgia State University.

Suzanne Burge joined us part-time to cover the front desk and assist other managers with administrative tasks. Suzanne also comes to us from Dartmouth where she spent 13 years with the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice. Suzanne is a graduate of Nasson College and Katherine Gibbs School.

The Senior Solutions staff is happy to welcome and work with both Kevin and Suzanne!

Mark your calendars for the week of Sept. 16-21. The Vietnam Traveling Wall is going to be in Flex Field in Brattleboro. Plans are under way by veterans and the Brattleboro American Legion to make this a wonderful memorial to all our veterans. The public will be invited each day up until around 5 p.m. Evenings will be reserved for various veteran activities and ceremonies. We will post updates on our Senior Solutions Facebook page.

Our newest volunteer visitor program is an outgrowth of a planning grant we received from the AmeriCorps program. This program will be recruiting volunteer visitors who will receive training and support to enable them to provide a visit for a block of three to four hours, which will give a family caregiver some respite. This will be the Caregiver Respite Volunteer Visitor Program. We are now asking for volunteers to join the program. Please call 802-885-2669 and give your information to our Help Line operators.

New to Medicare classes help you prepare ahead of time to understand and select the plans that are right for you. Our Medicare classes are free and do not sell or push you into any decisions. The choices are yours. These classes are also helpful to those who will be assisting someone to sign up when they are eligible. We want older Vermonters to be educated consumers. If you live in Windsor or Windham counties and would like to register for an upcoming Zoom class, call toll-free 866-673-8376 or 802-885-2669. You must have an email address to be able to Zoom.

Upcoming classes: Aug. 12, from 4-5:30 p.m.; Sept. 9, from 10-11:30 a.m.; Oct. 14, from 2-3:30 p.m.

Lastly, please follow up and complete your Covid-19 vaccines. You can choose the one-shot or the two-shot versions. Get your second shot if you took the first one. These shots are free and available in many locations in Vermont. Our older Vermonters were the first to get vaccinated, and we are calling on them and everyone else to complete the inoculations. If you haven’t had any vaccine yet – it’s not too late. For more information, go to www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine.