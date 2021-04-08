Senior Solution announces Mark Boutwell is new executive director

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mark Boutwell, who for almost seven years has served as director of social services at Senior Solutions, has been appointed executive director of the agency effective Monday, April 5.

Boutwell has worked for more than 37 years in human services agencies in Vermont and New Hampshire, developing and leading programs and providing services for individuals with a wide range of needs. At Senior Solutions he has managed the day-to-day operation of the Springfield-based organization, administered a number of grant programs, and represented Senior Solutions on a variety of regional and state committees and task forces serving older Vermonters.

“Mark Boutwell is a compassionate and skilled leader who supports the dignity of all people. His familiarity with Senior Solutions and his collaboration with regional and state leaders across Vermont will serve us well,” says Woods.

“In addition, we extend our thanks to Carol Stamatakis for her service and leadership of Senior Solutions and we wish her well,” Woods added. Stamatakis, who led the agency for five years, was recently named vice chair of the New Hampshire Commission on Aging.

Boutwell says he’s looking forward to helping Senior Solutions continue to provide information, outreach, and services to older Vermonters in the 46 communities served by the agency. In addition, he hopes to expand the agency’s outreach to those communities, continue to build on collaboration with community partners, and update the agency’s use of technology and data systems.

“I want Senior Solutions to be a household name for every older Vermonter and family member seeking services in southeastern Vermont,” Boutwell says. “I look forward to broadening the focus of Senior Solutions’ work advocating for older Vermonters and continuing to expand the ways we can meet their needs.”

Before joining Senior Solutions, Boutwell worked for 18 years at Health Care and Rehabilitation Services in Springfield, Hartford, and Brattleboro, Vt., where he held a variety of positions, including clinical coordinator of the Developmental Services division, serving clients with intellectual disabilities and autism spectrum disorders; and area manager and team leader of Community Rehabilitation and Treatment, working with individuals with mental illness.

He held leadership positions at the Counseling Services of Addison County, in Middlebury, Vt., and provided case management and vocational services at West Central Behavioral Health Services in Claremont, N.H.

Boutwell has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Kansas and a master’s degree in education from Johnson State College. He holds certifications from the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging Leadership Institute; he is a certified professional life care manager with the Aging Life Care Association; and he earned a certificate in leadership and management from the Vermont Business Center at the University of Vermont.

He is a board member of the Governor’s Commission on Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders and a member of the Ottauquechee Health Foundation Board of Trustees.

He and his wife Susan have four children and two grandchildren. They live in Hartland, Vt.

Senior Solutions serves older Vermonters in Windham, Windsor, Bennington, and Orange counties. Senior Solutions operates a toll-free telephone HelpLine offering information, assistance, and referral for a variety of services including Meals on Wheels, home health services, caregiver respite, fuel assistance, and Medicare and other benefits programs. In addition, the agency offers home-based case management to eligible seniors, nutrition and wellness services, and volunteer opportunities. It also partners with many organizations and communities supporting aging-in-place programs throughout the region. For more information, go to www.seniorsolutionsvt.org or call the HelpLine at 802-885-2669 or 866-673-8376.