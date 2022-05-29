Senior Center turkey supper

CHALRESTOWN, N.H. – A turkey supper, hosted by the Charlestown Senior Center, will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022. This meal will be take out only. The Senior Center is located at 223 Old Springfield Rd., Charlestown, N.H. The meal will be: turkey, potatoes, carrots, green beans, cranberry sauce, stuffing, gravy, and bread and butter. There will be homemade pies for dessert.

To place an order, please call 603-826-5987 on Friday, June 3, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., or on Saturday, June 4, between 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Diners are invited to pick up their meals between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. At that time, they will be able to pick the dessert they’d like. This is the last meal hosted by the Senior Center this spring. The next meal will be on Sept. 3. The center’s outdoor concerts start on Friday nights, the first one performed by JJ’s Music, which will take place June 10.