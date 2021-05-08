Sen. Sanders “Meme” sales support greater access to dental care

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Sen. Bernie Sanders raised $1.8 million for Vermont charities, including Bi-State Primary Care Association, with the sale of merchandise bearing the image of him sitting at President Biden’s Inauguration wearing a pair of recycled crocheted mittens. “Bi-State is very grateful to Sen. Sanders for his generous donation. We will distribute this funding among Vermont’s 11 Community Health Centers to support dental programs for uninsured and low-income patients in rural and underserved areas of the state,” said Tess Stack Kuenning, president and CEO. “Bi-State is proud to work with the three other charities Sen. Sanders donated to that address food insecurity and the needs of Vermont’s senior citizens.”

Vermont’s 11 federally qualified Community Health Centers’ services include medical, dental, oral, mental, and behavioral health care, including medically assisted treatment for substance misuse. In 2019, the health centers located throughout Vermont cared for more than 187,000 patients who made 760,000 primary care office visits that year.

Bi-State Primary Care Association promotes access to affordable primary health care with an emphasis on reaching underserved populations. Bi-State is a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) charitable organization representing Community Health Centers in Vermont and New Hampshire.