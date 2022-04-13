Selectboard continues to discuss establishment of local Cannabis Control Board

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, April 5, the Rockingham Selectboard discussed having a local Cannabis Control Board.

Municipal Manager Scott Pickup gave the Board information from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. He said the Board should consider whether they wanted to act as the local CCB, similar to their role as liquor commissioners, or regulate through land-use advised by the Planning Commission and the Design Review Board.

Pickup agreed that the process was challenging and was unsure about the amount of time that reviewing applications would entail.

Rick Cowan said that if they didn’t act, they would lose control of local applications. Chair Peter Golec asked if the Town had the option to expand the buffer zone from 500 feet to 1000 feet as was mentioned in March at the public meetings.

Cowan said if the buffer zone was increased, it would potentially remove the Downtown from allowing retail cannabis.

According to the CCB municipal guidelines, the requirement for a 500-foot buffer zone from schools applies only to retail cannabis and not to other types of cannabis licenses. A municipality does not have the authority to go beyond its general zoning power to create buffer zones or use zoning or ordinance power that will in effect prohibit the operation of cannabis establishments, nor do they have the power to create special rules, but they can regulate cannabis establishments to the same extent as any other business under the Town’s authority.

Cowan said the Chester Selectboard were forming a local commission and suggested that the Rockingham Selectboard append the local CCB and use the design review board for advice in terms of land use.

As a local board, the applicants would come before the Rockingham Selectboard. Cowan said, “We would be able to meet or hear about who the applicants are,” like those applying for liquor licenses.

Elijah Zimmer inquired as to the difference between the commissions; liquor and cannabis control.

Pickup said the biggest difference was the administrative process; the liquor application process was well established and cannabis control had just started. He said that his assumption was that cannabis control would eventually be similar to the liquor control process, but at the moment it was “somewhat up in the air.”

Cowan said Town Planner Chuck Wise mentioned potential issues related to parking and traffic.

Cowan said Northhampton had a police officer directing traffic and suggested for parking and access it might be beneficial to have cannabis retail on Route 5; parking would “be less of an issue,” but he also agreed, “We want to attract shoppers.” He moved that the Selectboard become the local CCB.

Pickup said there had been inquiries on prospective cannabis establishments.

Development Director Fox confirmed there were people interested in renting storefronts downtown for Cannabis Retail.

Cowan agreed that, with a commission, they had more control. Pickup said Wise could work on a generic application for cannabis licenses and have it available at the next meeting.

Golec said if there was a local commission, local permits would be required before the state licensing, and did not object that the Selectboard form this board. There were two local residents in March that expressed interest in being on a local board as well.

Cowan said licenses would not take effect until September 2022, and there was time to decide.

According to James Pepper of the CCB, the State reported, as of April 4, they had received ten fully submitted licenses and more than 100 partially completed applications.

The Board agreed to table the discussion for the next Selectboard meeting, which will take place Tuesday, April 19 at 6 p.m.