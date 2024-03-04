Selectboard candidate forum at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Meet and hear from the candidates for Town of Rockingham selectboard seats on Wednesday, March 13, at 7 p.m., at the Rockingham Library. Five of the candidates are running for the two one-year terms on the selectboard. They are Jamey Berrick, John Dunbar, Bonnie North, Stan Talstra, and Deborah Wright. One of these, Bonnie North, is an incumbent on the selectboard with her current term expiring. Another selectboard incumbent is Rick Cowan, who is running unopposed for a three-year term. This candidates forum is expected to last about an hour and a half. The candidates will each introduce themselves, and answer questions about local issues. There will be some time allowed for questions from the audience. FACT TV will be recording the event.

The date for electing these and other Rockingham candidates has been moved to Tuesday, April 2. Voting on that date will be by Australian ballot, and will take place at the Masonic Temple in Bellows Falls. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.