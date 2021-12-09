Seeking nominations for 2021 Citizen and Organization of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Every year the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce honors a Citizen of the Year and an Organization of the Year for their outstanding leadership, civic pride, and commitment to the betterment of Springfield and the surrounding area. We invite you to join us in recognizing those who are fostering growth and prosperity in our region.

Do you know a person who has been making a difference in the neighborhood? Maybe someone who is always immersed in important community activities, or someone who has been devotedly involved with our local government? Are you thinking of a business or organization that always goes above and beyond? A company that supports worthwhile causes and is committed to giving back to the community? Show appreciation by nominating them for an Award of the Year.

Winners of the 2021 Citizen of the Year and Organization of the Year will be announced at the Chamber’s (virtual) Annual Meeting in 2022. Help us give thanks to folks who matter. 2020 winners included the Citizens of Springfield and Springfield Housing Authority.

Deadline for submissions is Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Please use the forms found on the Chamber website for your official nominations at www.springfieldvt.com.

For more information, contact Alice at the Chamber at 802-885-2779 or alice@springfieldvt.com.