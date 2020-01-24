Secretary of State announces official start of primary election early voting

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Secretary of State Jim Condos has announced that the early voting period for the 2020 Presidential Primary Elections began officially Friday, Jan. 17.

Vermont voters may request their ballot to vote early any day leading up to the March 3 Presidential Primary Election day. Ballot requests can be made with local town and city clerks by phone, email, walk-in, or online at www.mvp.sec.state.vt.us.

“Voting early is a great way to participate in our democratic process, and to ensure that you have cast your ballot before Primary Day,” said Secretary of State Jim Condos. “Ensuring access to the ballot box for homebound voters with disabilities, military and overseas voters, and Vermonters who may have challenges getting to the polls on Election Day isn’t just important, it’s fundamental to our democratic values.”

Voters who have requested a ballot may return their ballot in-person, or by mail, to their town or city clerk. For their ballot to be counted, it must be received on or before Primary Election Day, which is Tuesday, March 3 for the 2020 Presidential Primary Election. To ensure a ballot is received in time, the Secretary of State’s Elections Division suggests placing it in the mail no less than one week prior to Election Day, and recommends that requests are submitted as early as possible to ensure time to receive, vote, and return your ballot.

Vermont law allows for no-excuse early voting for all eligible Vermont voters. Additionally, 17-year-olds are eligible to register and vote in primary elections, including the Presidential Primaries, if they will turn 18 on or before the Nov. 3 General Election.

For the Presidential Primary only, state law requires voters to request either the Democratic or Republican Party Ballot. The request forms will have a place for you to indicate your choice.

The Tuesday, March 3 Presidential Primary elections are held on the same day as Town Meeting Day.

Vermont voters can check their registration status, update their voter information, register to vote, request an early ballot, and track the status of their ballot request on their My Voter Page at www.mvp.sec.state.vt.us. Eligible voters may also register to vote directly with their town or city clerk in person.

Secretary Condos would like to take this opportunity to remind every eligible voter to register, and to exercise their right to vote, saying, “Remember, your vote is your voice!”