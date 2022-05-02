Second Rockingham Meetinghouse conservation conversation

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Come join a community conversation, “Preservation Pathways for the Rockingham Meeting House.” The gathering is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Rockingham Meeting House.

The meeting is part two of a community-based discussion of how best to steward this National Historic Landmark for future generations. The morning will begin with a brief tour of the Meeting House and its grounds. The group will look at newly awarded grants and conservation projects underway.

This is not a fundraising event but rather a time for our community to come together and reflect upon what we need to do to preserve the oldest public building in Vermont and one of the very few early style New England meeting houses still standing in its original form.

The Meeting House is located at 11 Meeting House Rd., on the hill in Rockingham Village.

The event is sponsored by the Rockingham Meeting Association in partnership with the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission. For more information, contact Walter Wallace at clg@rockbf.com or call 802-691-0831.