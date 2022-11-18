Second Congregational Church Christmas Bazaar

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Annual Christmas Bazaar at Second Congregational Church will once again be held on the Saturday of Dec. 3rd from 9-3 in the Church Friendship Room. There will be handmade wreaths to purchase, a delicious lunch served, a ‘cookie walk’, crafts and gift items to purchase, and much more fun to be had! Come join us for a wonderful day to get into the Christmas Spirit! Second Congregational Church is located at 2051 North Main Street VT Route 11 in Londonderry, VT. For more information please call the church office, 802-824-6453.