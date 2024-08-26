Second annual Rollin’ On the River

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Rollin’ on the River, a series of Saturday evening roller skating events put on by Springfield on the Move and SAPA TV, will take place again this year, on Sept. 7, 14, 21, and 28, at 100 River Street in Springfield.

Entry is free to all participants. K-5 skaters are invited to roll around the rink from 4-5:30 p.m., and middle and high school skating time is 5:30-7 p.m. By popular demand, we’ve added a grown-ups’ skate session from 7-8:30 p.m. DJ Rick Vaughan and SAPA TV will spin tunes and emcee the skating for some retro vibes.

The event will take place in the upper parking area of 100 River Street, with the entire lot transformed into a block party, cordoned off and full of oversized games from All-4-One. Food vendors will be present at the events to keep skaters fueled up and hydrated.

Grown-ups must accompany their child to the drop off area at the rink, then can choose to skate with their children. Adults are welcome to wear sneakers rather than skates on the rink if their child needs someone with steady feet for support.

Don’t have skates? No problem. You can drop off outgrown skates and trade for a new-to-you pair of skates or rollerblades for free at the Cosmos Closet in the Springfield Community Center. The Skate Swap starts Sept. 3, and you can also donate skates directly to SAPA TV Monday-Thursday, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Call 802-885-2727 for directions and hours of the Cosmos Closet if needed.

Helmets are required for all skaters, and other protection such as knee pads and wrist guards are optional but recommended. Safety is a top priority at these events to ensure a fun, successful time for all. If you’re able, please consider donating gear through our Amazon Wish List, www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/M2JUX1UE3OP?ref_=wl_share, to provide more opportunities for all children in our community to join the fun. A big thank you to Jeld-Wen for their skate and equipment donation.

These events would not be possible without generous financial contributions and in-kind donations. Our “High Roller Donors” are each sponsoring a night of fun on the rink. All-4-One is sponsoring Sept. 7, The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center Sept. 14, the Springfield Area Parent Child Center Sept. 21, and we are still looking for a sponsor for Sept 28.

Our “Roller Skate Royalty Donors” and “Super Star Sk8r Donors” are making it possible to bling up our skating rink. Special thanks to those who contributed through their in-kind donations: Lamb & McNaughton PC, the Town of Springfield, 100 River Street LLC, Ted Foster, and especially to all the volunteers who put in the leg work to make these events happen.

On Sept. 21, skaters from Twin State Roller Derby will join us to demonstrate their fierce skating skills; stay tuned for more announcements as the excitement continues to build.

For more information, to donate, or to volunteer to help staff an event date, please contact Aimee Parnell at aimee@sapatv.org, or visit our event webpage, www.sapatv.org/rollin-on-the-river.