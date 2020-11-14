School District Budget Advisory Committee to be assembled

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Do you have interest in the schools and the children in our town? Do you have questions about how the School Budget is developed? Do you have some time on your hands and want to do something to help out? All of these questions can be answered by becoming a member of the Budget Advisory Committee for the Springfield School District.

The process is about to begin and the board is now accepting applications. They are available on the district’s website at www.ssdvt.org under Central Office-Budget Information, or can be picked up from the Superintendent’s Office, 60 Park St., in Springfield.

Complete the application and drop it off or email it to camaya@ssdvt.org by noon Monday, Nov. 30.