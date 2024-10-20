Scam and fraud awareness at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m., AARP representative Alan Baker will prevent three ways to prevent scams and fraud at the Rockingham Free Public Library. Learn how to counter the techniques that scammers use when they contact us, using phone, messages, and websites. Learn how to avoid identity theft and financial loss. Learn best practices for creating, storing, and entering your online credentials safely. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, email annedempsey464@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street.