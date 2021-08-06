Saxtons River Trustees open discussion on municipal planning

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – How should Saxtons River think about Main Street, building purposes, and making the whole village both useful and appealing? The Saxtons River Village Trustees will open the floor to these questions at the regular Monday, Aug. 16 municipal meeting. Municipal planning grants are due this fall, and the Trustees are considering an application on a topic that requires skilled research, structure, and revision.

Rick Cowan, Guy Payne, John Dunbar, and Susan Still contributed to the preliminary discussion at the Village Trustee meeting Aug. 2. Ideas included revising zoning bylaws to open possibilities for the pub restaurant building on the east end of Main Street; razing the old Tenney’s Hardware and Dish building to change the streetscape; and considering what makes a good village streetscape.

The Trustees hope for a good turnout Aug. 16 to consider the municipal planning grant. The meeting agenda will be posted at the Fire Station, the Saxtons River Village Market outdoor bulletin board, and online at the Rockingham website, www.rockinghamvt.org, where contact information for the Trustees can be found if residents want to comment prior to the meeting.