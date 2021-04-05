Saxtons River to hold annual meeting

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The village of Saxtons River will hold its annual meeting Monday, April 12 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The agenda of the annual meeting includes voting on the budget, which expires July 1, election of officers, reports from village officers, and any other business the voters want to raise.

The annual village report is available on the town website at www.rockinghamvt.org/saxtons-river-village-trustees and in limited hard copy at the Saxtons River Village Market. PDF versions can be requested by emailing saxrivgov@gmail.com.

One trustee will be at the fire station and community building during the meeting, where space is very limited and Covid-19 protocol will be observed. Anyone who cannot attend via Zoom and wishes to attend in person is asked to contact the trustees beforehand to assure a place.