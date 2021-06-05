Saxtons River Park receives Vermont Public Places Award

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The Vermont Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects, the Vermont Planners Association, the American Institute of Architects Vermont, and the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program have selected the Saxtons River Park, among 11 projects statewide, for a 2021 Vermont Public Places Honor Award – their highest award.

The award recognizes Vermont’s exemplary public spaces, the corridors that connect them, and networks of public spaces that have been defined or enriched by planning or design, as well as regulations that promote positive public uses and benefits.

In honor of this special achievement, the park designers, planners, and those who made the park a reality have been invited to an Awards Ceremony hosted via Zoom Tuesday, June 8.

“We are very proud and so happy that our community and its hard work are being recognized,” said park designer Julie Moir Messervy of JMMDS. “So many people in the village worked for years to create this wonderful space.”

The park was completed in 2019 on the site of a contaminated gas station with funding from the Environmental Protection Agency and was the former location of a number of mills along the Saxtons River.