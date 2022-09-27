Saxtons River discusses 37 Main Street property

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The Saxtons River Village Trustees will hold a meeting to determine new uses for 37 Main St., Saxtons River, Vt. formerly The Dish restaurant. The UMass Consulting Team will lead the first event on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Main Street Arts in Saxtons River. Food and drink will be offered at 6 p.m. The team will also be on hand to hear local opinions on Saturday, Oct. 1 in front of the Saxtons River Post Office and the Village Market from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

37 Main Street has been a photography studio, automobile repair garage, hardware store, and restaurant before Main Street Arts used it to store their stage property. Two brownfield studies and an engineering report have determined that the site should be limited to non-residential use. Given the cost to rehabilitate the structure, demolition seems inevitable. The Town of Rockingham applied for the municipal planning grant which funds the property project.