Savings Bank of Walpole virtual mortgage seminar

WALPOLE, N.H. – Savings Bank of Walpole will host a free virtual seminar, “The Mortgage Financing Process: How it Works, What to Expect,” on Thursday, July 25, from 5:30-7 p.m. During this free online seminar, Savings Bank of Walpole’s mortgage lending team will provide an overview of the mortgage financing process, including how to get started and what to expect during the lending process. To register, please call Christine Greenwood-Smart, 603-355-1653, NMLS #865412, or visit www.walpolebank.com/free-seminar-mortgage. Please register by Tuesday, July 23. Attendees will receive a link to the seminar via email.

With assets totaling $750 million, Savings Bank of Walpole offers a wide range of financial products, including services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. Savings Bank of Walpole is affiliated with New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp, further enhancing the quality products and services it provides to customers. The bank is a partner of the NHTrust1 brand to better serve customers by providing localized trust and wealth management products and services. Savings Bank of Walpole is an equal housing lender, and member of the FDIC. For more information, visit www.walpolebank.com, or call 603-352-1822.