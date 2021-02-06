Savings Bank of Walpole sponsors the Julie Tewksbury Scholarship

WALPOLE, N.H. – Savings Bank of Walpole is pleased to announce the introduction of the Julie Tewksbury Scholarship for Working Moms. The bank-sponsored scholarship is designed to help support the efforts of working moms who want to grow professionally and personally and to help them become great leaders in their fields and in the community. Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded annually. The bank has begun accepting applications, which are available online.

The scholarship pays homage to longtime bank employee Julie Tewksbury, who served as senior vice president of operations for Savings Bank of Walpole before retiring in 2020. As an employee for 28 years and a member of the bank’s leadership team for 15 of them, Julie’s contributions were many and included championing workplace education initiatives to help promote ongoing career growth for employees – many of whom were working mothers like Julie herself. Outside of the workplace, Julie was – and continues to be – actively involved in volunteering her time to help make a difference in our community by working with myriad local nonprofits including Linda’s Closet, Cheshire Health Foundation, the Keene Elm City Rotary Club, The Colonial, and the Keene Family YMCA.

“We are excited to introduce and sponsor the Julie Tewksbury Scholarship for Working Moms,” says Mark Bodin, president for Savings Bank of Walpole. “This scholarship is designed to help fund professional and personal development of working moms in our community who are eager to learn and grow. We are proud to honor Julie with an award that supports the hard-working moms that she values so highly.”

Interested scholarship applicants should visit www.walpolebank.com/scholarship-for-working-moms to fill out the one-page application, which must be accompanied by a current resume as well as one to two references. Winners will be chosen by a small panel comprised of local community leaders and bank employees.

For more information, visit www.walpolebank.com or call 603-352-1822.