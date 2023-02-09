Saving An American Treasure – Preserving the Rockingham Meeting House

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Come join a town hall conversation “Saving An American Treasure – On the Road to Preserving the Rockingham Meeting House.” The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m., Lower Theater, Rockingham Town Hall on the Bellows Falls Village Square.

The meeting is part three of a community-based conversation of how best to steward this National Historic Landmark for future generations.

“It’s not about us,” said John Leppman, Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission chair and president of the Rockingham Meeting House Association. “We have the power to not only save this american treasure but keep it as a farmer stewards the land for our town’s future.”

A $360,000 National Park Service Save America’s Treasures grant was awarded to help with repairs. A historic structures report is being finalized to identify what to do to preserve the meeting house for future generations.

“This is a time to try to figure out how best to fund preservation, not a fund-raising event,” said Walter Wallace, Rockingham Historic Commission coordinator. “Rather this is a time for the community to come together and reflect upon what we need to do to preserve what is the oldest public building in Vermont and one of the very few early style New England meeting houses still standing in its original form.”

The event is sponsored by the Rockingham Meeting Association in partnership with the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission. For access to the conversation via Zoom register by email, clg@rockbf.org.