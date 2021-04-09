Save the date for Townshend Green Up Day

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Community Hope & Action is helping to host Green Up Day, Saturday, May 1. Bags are available for pickup at Townshend Elementary School late April and will be available for touch-free pickup at Leland & Gray on the day of the event from 9 a.m. to noon.

Green Up Day, by nature, is an activity of social distancing as citizens of all ages get outside and clean up miles of Vermont roads. “Participating in Green Up Day is one small way to find some normalcy in our tilted world,” says one Green Up Day coordinator, Robin Rieske. Green Up Day provides a sense of commitment to where we live and to each other. It is about healthy surroundings and connecting our communities with a goal for common greatness. This well-loved community event will help contribute to the physical, social, and mental health of Vermonters as much as their Green Up activities will help beautify our state.

So, swing by Leland & Gray Saturday May 1, from 9 a.m. to noon, to pick up your trash bags and receive a goodie bag as well.

Filled bags can be dropped at Townshend Transfer Station Saturday, May 1, free of charge, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Please use the correct locations at that site, practice social distancing, and protect yourselves with masks and gloves.

For more information, or for locations of bag pickup, go to www.greenupvermont.org or contact Meg at 802-365-4700.