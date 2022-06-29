SAPCC’s Fit ‘n Fun Duck Run returns

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center is pleased to announce the “Fit ‘n Fun Duck Run and Wellness Fair” on July 16, 2022 with a rain date of July 17, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The event will be held at SAPCC’s campus at 80 Jack and Jill Lane, North Springfield, Vt.

This annual community event will include food, games, activities for kids, a gift shop, health and wellness resources, a “Decorate-a-Duck” contest, and, of course, adorable rubber duckies racing down the Black River. All proceeds will support continued family programming provided by SAPCC which reaches thousands of people each year by building bridges of support for children, families, and caregivers.

At 11 a.m. there will be a Children’s Duck Run, which will be for the youngest attendees. Children can pick their own tiny rubber duck, watch it race down the Black River, and then keep it. Winners get a prize.

At 12:30 p.m. hundreds of tiny rubber ducks will be launched into the Black River off the Route 106 bridge for a race to the finish line. You can sponsor a duck for a small fee by logging on to www.SAPCC-VT.org in advance, or at the door on the day of the event. You do not have to be present to win. The first three ducks to cross the finish line will win cash prizes. The last place duck wins free swimming lessons at The Edgar May Health & Recreation Center.

Enter the Decorate-a-Duck Contest at www.sapcc-vt.org and have it back at SAPCC by July 8 to be submitted for online voting. An entry fee gets you a large 11-inch rubber duck to get creative with for a chance to win a cash prize. Winners will be announced at the Fit ‘n Fun Duck Run. You do not have to be present to win.

This event is sponsored by McGee Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram of Springfield, Vt. Sponsoring the event allows us to offer the best activities and prizes possible to grow this fundraiser. Please contact SAPCC if you are interested in being a sponsor.

If you have questions or would like to sign up to have a booth to display your wellness information at the event, please contact the Springfield Area Parent Child Center at 802-886-5242 or sapcc@sapcc-vt.org.