SAPCC Open House and Silent Auction

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Through the support of several grants, Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC) recently acquired the old KJ’s Place sports bar and banquet hall building, across the street from their main office building. They are in the process of cleaning out the space, and preparing to expand their programming to continue building bridges of support for children, families, and caregivers.

The community is invited to stop by the new space at 51 Jack & Jill Lane, North Springfield, Vt., on June 8, from 5-7 p.m., for an Open House to learn more about SAPCC’s programs and their exciting new expansion. The open house will include information, resources, refreshments, merchandise giveaways, and an opportunity to view and bid (online) on bar items that are currently up for auction at www.sapcc.betterworld.org/auctions/KJs-Place.