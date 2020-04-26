SAPCC continues to support families during closure

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – In the month since closing to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Springfield Area Parent Child Center has supported local communities in numerous ways, including giving area families over 500 diapers and nearly 50 gift cards to stores for essential items.

Additionally, SAPCC continues to provide the following essential services to families in the greater community: childcare referral and financial assistance; parenting support; virtual home visits through the Children’s Integrated Services program; telehealth communications through the Developmental Understanding and Legal Collaboration for Everyone program; early childhood educational activities through their Facebook pages; diapers and baby wipes through their diaper bank; other concrete supports as requested.

The community has responded with overwhelming gratitude. One parent said, “You guys have been so helpful over the years, and I really appreciate that you are here now offering this help.” Another said, “Wow. I just never had to ask for help. You are amazing. Happy tears for people like you in this world!”

While SAPCC is not open to the public, the staff is working virtually around the clock. When staff members do need to come into the building, they are on a rotation in order to avoid contact with others. Staff are also following all Centers for Disease Control guidelines while in the building. There is a supervisor available every day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to answer phone calls and put together care packages for families who request a need. Sometimes those families don’t have transportation to access curbside pickup, so staff have been making local doorstep deliveries or sending items through the mail, when needed.

SAPCC is not accepting donations of items at this time of increased social distancing, but the community has been incredibly supportive in other ways. A Facebook fundraiser raised $600.The Kurt Dechen Memorial Fund donated $750. These funds have been spent on concrete supports for families, such as food, diapers, baby wipes, and formula. SAPCC anticipates that the need for concrete supports will continue to increase over the coming months as the impact of an economic crisis is often greater for the most vulnerable populations, including children and families. To make a tax-deductible monetary donation toward this cause, please visit www.sapcc-vt.org and consider becoming a sustaining donor.

Together, with the very supportive greater Springfield community, SAPCC will continue to build bridges of support for children, families, and caregivers through this crisis and far beyond. To contact SAPCC, please call 802-886-5242 and leave a message or email sapcc@sapcc-vt.org and someone will get back to you within one business day.