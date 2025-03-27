SAPCC and Edgar May Family Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC) and Edgar May Health and Recreation Center are pleased to announce the 32nd annual Week of the Young Child Family Festival and Touch-A-Truck, on Saturday, April 5, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Free and open to all, join local children’s educators and family support organizations for entertainment, snacks, resources, crafts, and giveaways, at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road, Springfield, Vt.

Inside the gymnasium, booth activities will include sensory play, tumbling, smoothie making, bubbles, music, and more. SAPCC will be giving away free books to children, and sign-ups for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library will be available. The Springfield Lions Club will be doing free vision screenings for children. And thanks to Cota Oil, VT & NH Photo Booths will be present to once again capture all the fun. Outside, in the back parking lot, join Edgar May Health and Recreation for Touch-A-Truck. Children can explore fire trucks, utility trucks, and more.

If you are interested in having a free booth, or offering giveaways at this treasured family event, please email sapcc@sapcc-vt.org for a link to the registration form.

For more information, visit the Springfield Area Parent Child Center Facebook event, call 802-886-5242, or email sapcc@sapcc-vt.org.