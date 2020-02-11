SAPA TV to change Comcast channels

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – There are changes coming to SAPA TV, the public access station serving Springfield, Weathersfield, and Chester. Beginning Feb. 18, Comcast is relocating the channel lineup of public access stations throughout Vermont. The SAPA public channel located on Comcast channel 8 will move to channel 1077, and the SAPA government and education channel located on Comcast channel 10 will move to channel 1087.

The SAPA TV signals will be available on all four channels for 60 days after implementation. After the 60-day window, the signals will only be available on Comcast channels 1077 and 1087. VTel subscribers will not be affected by this change. SAPA TV programming will remain on VTel channels 160 and 161. Those without cable subscriptions can view SAPA programming through streaming and video on demand at www.sapatv.org.

The channel change will not affect the SAPA service area, channel content or the services the station provides. SAPA will continue to provide video production education and training, access to state-of-the-art facilities and video equipment, and coverage of local meetings and events. If you have questions or concerns about the channel changes, you can contact SAPA TV by phone at 802-885-6248 or email at info@sapatv.org.