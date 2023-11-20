SAPA TV presents Producer Awards

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, Nov. 9, SAPA TV held its Annual Meeting and Producer Awards Night in the new Sysko Studio, located at 335 River Street. Despite this being the second such meeting at the new space, it was the first to include a larger community of volunteers, members, and producers who have joined the station since its reopening in 2022.

Over the course of the year in review, SAPA TV saw 61,250 online video views of its programs, with 413 locally produced shows, 145 government meetings covered, 81 individuals trained, and 71 reservations for field equipment.

SAPA TV was pleased to present the Producer of the Year award to Brenda Farkas, who produced 34 shows in the past year with her late husband Matthew. Together, they produced nearly 300 programs together for SAPA TV.

SAPA TV can be a resource for anyone with the desire to create, learn, or educate. Their regular business hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Please note that SAPA TV will be closed Nov. 22-24 for the Thanksgiving holiday.