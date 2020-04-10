SAPA TV airs remote learning programs

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – SAPA TV, the Springfield area’s public access TV station, is currently airing educational programming from the Fairbanks Museum from 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays on its GOV/ED channel. Programs cover a range of science topics, including astronomy and nature, and program names include the targeted age rage for students.

Additionally, SAPA is airing coronavirus bulletins produced by German broadcaster Deutsche Welle on weekdays at 8 a.m. and 11 p.m., also on the GOV/ED channel. The GOV/ED channel is located at 1087 on Comcast and 161 on VTel.