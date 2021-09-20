SAPA TV 2021 Annual Meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join SAPA TV for their annual meeting Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. This year’s event will be held in person at 335 River St. STE 1, in Springfield. Masks will be required, and there will be social distancing measures in place. The SAPA TV board and staff will update community members on operations during the 2020-2021 fiscal year. There are also some pretty big changes happening at SAPA TV in the coming year that will be discussed at this meeting. If you would like to attend, we respectfully ask that you RSVP by emailing info@sapatv.org.