Sale to benefit Betsy Foster Memorial Scholarship Fund

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – There will be a garage sale on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 100 River Street (Health Center), Springfield, Vt., to benefit the Betsy Foster Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Betsy Foster of Springfield, Vt. died in April 2022. She was a prolific artisan, always learning new mediums and accumulating a vast array of craft supplies. The Foster family is eager to get these supplies into the hands of other crafters.

Betsy and her husband Ted were foster parents for many years, for many children. The family has set up the Betsy Foster Memorial Scholarship Fund, a nonprofit to raise money to support foster children who want to pursue education in the arts.

A group from the Great Hall Handcrafters has been helping the family organize the supplies and crafts for sale. There are beads, buttons, embellishments, scrapbooking supplies, yarn, wool, organizers and storage containers, Red Hat Lady items, tapes, ribbons, crochet thread, and much more. The Handcrafters are hoping that other people who might have crafts or supplies will join them in the Great Hall garage. There is no charge. To be sure of space, please contact Warren Foster at casemanager231@gmail.com.