Ruth Friedman, 2024

LUDLOW, Vt. – Ruth Helen (Miehling) Friedman of Westminster West, Vt., passed away peacefully at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt., on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was 85.

Ruth is lovingly remembered by her sons Russell Friedman and Stewart Friedman (and wife Linda); daughter Kim Friedman Clark (and husband Charles); grandchildren Elizabeth Grosso, Harrison Friedman, Amy Friedman, Ryan Friedman, Victoria Wolliston, and Charles (Zack) Wolliston; as well as great-grandchildren Olivia, Waylon, Emma, Jackson, and Russell. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Charles “Chuck” Friedman (d. 2018), son Todd Friedman (d. 2019), and brother Bob Miehling (d. 2018). Ruth is survived by her sister Doris Gerken, brother Don (and wife Judy) Miehling, and sister-in-law Terri Miehling.

Born to Helen (Veit) and Charles Miehling in Chicago, Ill., Ruth was the eldest of four children. The Miehling family later moved from Chicago to New York, settling in New Hyde Park. Ruth’s journey led her to marry her true love Charles Friedman in 1957. In 1972, the family relocated from Massapequa Park, N.Y., to Westminster West, Vt.

A proud wife and caring mother, Ruth treasured her four children Russell, Stewart, Todd, and Kim. Throughout her life she wore many hats – a telephone operator for Bell, playschool teacher and church secretary for Christ Church in Saxtons River, and daycare director for Hill House in Bellows Falls. Ruth was a vibrant and integral member of the Saxtons River community.

Ruth’s creativity knew no bounds; she was a gifted artist with a passion for watercolors and oils, paper cutting, and various other hobbies. Ruth enjoyed shopping (with a penchant for shoes), crafting, and spending time with family. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of love that will be cherished by all who knew her.

A funeral service was held this past week at Fenton and Hennessy Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. The memory of Ruth Helen Friedman will live on in the hearts of those she touched, and her vibrant spirit will not soon be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ruth’s name be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.