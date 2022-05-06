Ruth F. Douglas, 1940-2022

CHESTER, Vt. – Ruth F. Douglas, “Ruthie,” 81, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H. She was born Dec. 31, 1940 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Dwight E. and Vivian (Tatro) Foster. She attended Springfield Schools.

On Aug. 22, 1956 she married Donald W. Douglas, and he predeceased her in 1981.

Ruthie worked for many years in the hospitality industry, working for several years as Food Manager at Tater Hill. She worked in cafeteria services for the Chester Schools, and later as a freelance writer.

Her community was very important to her; she was an active volunteer for many years and very proud to give back to her community. She was instrumental with planning and organizing many events in the Chester community over the years, including the Red Rose Cotillion, winter carnivals, and summer camps for kids.

She was a member of the Chester Congregational Church and a Sunday School Teacher, a member of the American Legion Post #67 Auxiliary, a member of the Bartonsville Grange, the Home-Dem Club, the Chester Historical Society, and the Chester Democratic Party.

She served on the Chester/Andover Elementary School Board, the Chester Recreational Board, and served as a Justice of the Peace for 30 years. She was also a Girl Scout Leader for several years.

Ruthie was very resilient, very patriotic, very caring and supportive of her family and friends, and lived life to the fullest, enjoying vacationing with friends in the islands.

She is survived by two daughters, Donna Douglas of Claremont, N.H., and Jean Bolaski (Alexander) of Springfield, Vt.; one sister, Helen Mack of McKinney, Texas; five grandchildren, Dr. Lily Hughes of Fairbanks, Alaska, Ivy Barboza (Omar) of Manchester, N.H., Logan Gabert of Andover, Vt., Alexander Bolaski III (Kathryn) of Westminster, Vt., and Benjamin Bolaski (Sarah) of Springfield, Vt.; and three great-grandchildren, Willow, Hendrix, and Cassius.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and by her siblings, Marilyn LaDrew, Lila Mansur, and Marie Angell.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 6–8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the American Legion Post 67 in Chester; Reverend Thomas Charlton will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the Brookside Cemetery in Chester, Vt.

Memorial donations may be made to the Chester American Legion Post 67 Auxiliary 51 Legion Road Chester, VT 05143.