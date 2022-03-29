Ruth Ellen Hart, 1942-2022

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Ruth Ellen Hart, 79, died Wednesday morning, March 16, 2022 at the Loretto Home in Rutland, Vt.

She was born on Dec. 12, 1942 in Bridgewater, Vt., the daughter of Lawrence and Anna Mae (Howard) Bellimer.

Ruth went to Bridgewater Elementary School and graduated from the Woodstock Union High School. Ruth spent time as a chambermaid in Killington and many years as a valued caregiver.

Ruth had many interests. She was a talented artist and enjoyed painting, sketching, and drawing of all types. Ruth loved to celebrate every holiday. She was well known for making cakes for birthdays, graduations, and weddings.

She is survived by her children: David Hoisington, Lawrence Lynds, Mary Ellen, Michael Lynds, and Arthur Lynds; her sister Sandy Truman Bellimer, second husband Glenn Lynds, as well as many grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ruth is predeceased by her first husband, Reginald Hoisington, and her third husband, Roger Hart.

Service for Ruth will be held privately.

Those wishing may make memorial donations to the Loretto Home Activity Fund, 59 Meadow St., Rutland, VT 05701.

