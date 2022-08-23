Roxanne Rita Nelson, 1957-2022 🇺🇸

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Roxanne R. Nelson, 65, died unexpectedly on July 23, 2022 at her home in Claremont. She was born Jan. 30, 1957 in Bristol, Conn., the daughter of Edward and Juliette LeMay.

Roxanne graduated from Tomaston High School. Following her graduation, Roxanne went into the U.S. Air Force in 1977 and was honorably discharged in 1979.

Roxanne met Bryan Nelson of Springfield, Vt. at Platsburg Air Force base. They later married in Springfield, Vt. On Feb. 3, 1979, Roxanne had two children with Bryan; January and Julie Jeanne Nelson of Springfield. They later divorced in 1995.

Roxanne’s favorite job was working at Bond Auto. Her favorite time of year was Christmas. She also enjoyed crafting and writing letters.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two siblings, Bruce and Curtis. She leaves behind three siblings, Jeffrey, Karen, and Ann Marie. Roxanne was born into a big family; she had three brothers and two sisters. It goes in order of Bruce (deceased), Curtis (deceased), Jeffrey, Karen, Roxanne (deceased), and Ann Marie. Surviving in addition are her grandchildren, Amelia, Katelynn, and Jaxon, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Moody Park Pavilion on Sept. 8, 2022 at 4 p.m. Donations to the cost of cremation can be made to Stringers Funeral Home in Claremont.