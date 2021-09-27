Route 100 road closure extended

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – On Aug. 30, 2021, the Vermont Agency of Transportation closed Vermont Route 100 between its intersections with U.S. Route 4 in Bridgewater and Route 100A in Plymouth for a series of culvert replacements.

Due to unanticipated delays experienced by the contractor, the new anticipated reopening date is Oct. 29, 2021.

During this time, traffic will be detoured along U.S. Route 4 and VT Route 100A. Motorists should note that a paving project is also underway along VT Route 100A. Please expect alternating one-way traffic with some delays along this route.