Rotary hosts Shona Grill Pop-Up

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Rotary Club is hosting a Shona Grill Pop-Up fundraiser at the American Legion in Bellows Falls.

Do you miss those savory burgers and tasty fries that only Kim Bovill and her dedicated staff can create? Well, the wait is almost over. For one night, you can get the Shona Grill burger, fries, Shona salads, and of course lots of the maple mayo.

The pop-up will take place on Saturday, April 30, from 4:30 – 8 p.m., or until supplies run out. Food will be served in to-go containers to sit down and enjoy at the Legion with a cocktail or beverage of your choice, or you can simply take it with you to eat at home.

Money raised from this event will go towards scholarships for local high school students.