Rotary honors Jeff Mobus

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Rotary Club member Jeff Mobus was recently congratulated by club president Emma McGuirk for continuing contributions to The Rotary Foundation in support of international programs that promote peace, human development, and world understanding. Mobus now has earned Rotary International’s prestigious Paul Harris Fellow plus-eight honors (signifying an initial $1,000 donation with eight additional gifts in the same amount). The award is named in honor of Paul Harris, the founder of Rotary, and is considered one of highest awards for individual Rotarians.

The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members, who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.