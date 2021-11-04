Rotary governor plans changes for future growth

LUDLOW, Vt. – Ludlow Rotary Club heard about the plans for the future of the southern Vermont and New Hampshire Rotary District at lunch Tuesday, Oct. 26. Hosted by Ludlow Rotary President Art Randolph, District Governor John Bob Siemienowicz addressed the club accompanied by several other Rotary district officers.

John Bob spoke about the importance of change as a way for Rotary to stay relevant in their efforts to be an important vehicle of change in the world. The motto of Rotary International this year is “Serve to Change Lives.” John Bob emphasized the importance of service internationally, nationally, and locally.

John Bob congratulated the Ludlow Rotary Club on the number of new members it has recruited in the past couple of years, the fundraisers it has held, and the support it has offered to Rotary International’s high priority campaign to eradicate polio in the world.

Emphasis on service to others is embodied in the work of the Ludlow Club, he said. He also recognized the major contribution of the Ludlow Club, and its incoming president Jim Rumrill, in the area of the international Youth Exchange program, which focuses on improving global relations through this important program.

He encouraged those in attendance to look for ways to be more inclusive in recruiting and retaining new members. He encouraged the club to look at all aspects of the organization to make membership more attractive to prospective members and to work to retain its new members. Consider the cost of being a member, as well as welcoming non-traditional members such as younger members of the community, LGBTQ residents, and those who have been excluded for reasons of ethnic or racial heritage.

As a thank you for his service to Rotary, President Art presented the District Governor with a gift basket of Vermont foods from Green Mountain Sugar House.