Rotary First Thursday will feature Chester Townscape

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Rotary Club is pleased to announce that Thursday, March 5, 2020, Chester Townscape will be featured at First Thursday Rotary.

Chester Townscape, a member committee of Chester Community Alliance Inc., has, through its far-sited planning and the industriousness of its many volunteers, been responsible for the preservation of the Hearse House and the beauty of flowers planted throughout the town, in flower barrels, flower boxes on the highway bridges, and numerous plantings and landscaping at the gazebo on the green, the Information Booth, and the daffodils along the town cemetery stone walls.

In anticipation of the arrival of spring in Chester, Lynn Russell, co-president, will talk about Chester Townscape, including new community flower gardening activities and future landscaping and beautification plans for Chester.

All are welcome to attend Chester Rotary First Thursday, which is held at the Fullerton Inn on the first Thursday of each month, generally, starting at 5:15 p.m. and ending at 6:30 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar is available.

For planning purposes, please RSVP to chestervtrotary@gmail.com. For further information, contact Bill Dakin at 802-875-4000.