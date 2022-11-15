Rotary donates to Front Line Foundations

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Nov. 9, 2022, the Rotary Club of Bellows Falls donated $500 to Front Line Foundations (FLF), a non-profit organization located in Bellows Falls that serves the veteran and first responder communities. FLF offers a five-day skills-based program for veterans and first responders that focuses on post-traumatic growth and resiliency using mindfulness skills. We welcome contributions like these to help cover the cost of attendance for those who are not insured.

One of our clients, Brad K., described our program best. “FLF has a very different approach. It does not feel like therapy. It feels like going to school, by teaching me the skills and the tools I need for reprogramming my body and nervous system.”